Sharon Gayle (Ritter) McDermott, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 9th, at her residence.

Sharon was born in Monroe County, KY on August 16, 1949, daughter of the late Esther Mae (Short) and Hascal Lee Ritter. She was a LPN at Monroe County Medical Center & a member of the Germany Church of Christ.

Sharon is survived by, daughter, Missy, wife of Eric Widenhouse, of Scottsville, KY.

3 grandchildren, Harlie Phelps & husband Chad & William & Kloie Widenhouse

sister-in-law, Anna Ritter of Tompkinsville & host of nieces, nephews, extended family & many friends.

Other than her Parents, grandson, Alexander Widenhouse, brothers, Glen & James Ritter & sisters, Louise Spear & Edith Allene Ritter & sister-in-law Billie Sue Ritter preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Saturday, October 12th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Jimmy Cook & Allen Keele will officiate. interment will follow at the Bailey Cemetery in Hestand, KY

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, October 11th & Sat. 12th 6 AM till service time at 1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Donations requested to the Bailey Cemetery or fund of your choice.