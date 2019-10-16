0 Shares

Sharon Kay Furlong, 57, of Summer Shade, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Perlie Copass Melton.

She is survived by her husband: Bobby Furlong; one son: Chad Franklin (Heather); two daughters: Sheena Furlong and Misty Wilson (Chris); eight grandchildren: Gauge Franklin, Cami Franklin, Bobby Lee Furlong, Wynter Rae Basil, Ali Wilson, Emmi Wilson, Thomas Wilson and Claire Wilson; two brothers: Stevie Melton and Willie “Bubby” Melton; two sisters: Gidget Parker and Deana Dodson.

Funeral will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Furlong Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.