0 Shares

Sharon Kay Horton, 67 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday at Barren County Nursing & Rehab. She was a housewife and a member of the Echo Mission Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a son Joey Price, a daughter Sandra Gillock, a brother James Bush, a sister Mary Jean Bush and two great-grandchildren Josh & Joshua Davis

Sharon is survived by her husband-Marshall Horton

One daughter-Patricia Wood & Hus. Johnny of Glasgow

One son-David Price of Glasgow

One sister-Tammy Warren of Glasgow

Six grandchildren-Betty Bryant, Sara Sigur Bjartsson, Jerry Bennett, Heather Gillock, Jimmy Bryant & Joey Price and Seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Sharon Kay Horton will be 2pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Cross officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.