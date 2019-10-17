0 Shares

Sharon Kay (Sexton) Capps,60, of Tompkinsville passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on June 30, 1959, to the late Leander and Regina (Begley) Sexton.

Sharon is survived by her husband, James Edward Capps of Tompkinsville;one daughter, Starla Schakel of Tompkinsville; one son, Brandon Schakel of Tompkinsville; three sisters, Mary Wildrick, Sylvia Martin both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Karen Lee of Tompkinsville; two grandchildren, Brantley Schakel and Braxton Schakel also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Allen; one sister, Barbara Walker; three brothers, John, Eddie, and Paul Sexton; and one grandson, Braden Schakel.

The family has chosen cremation and there will be a celebration of life on Monday October 21, 2019 from 2-4pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.