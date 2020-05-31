Sheila Ann Anderson

0 Shares

Shelia Ann Anderson, 63 of Smiths Grove died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Warren G and Edith Creek Freeman and is preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy and Terry Freeman. She was a homemaker and was active in her husband’s ministry.

Her survivors include her husband of 36 years Allen Anderson; three children, Misty Harlow, Dana Woodcock (Brian) and Amanda Anderson Shemwell; eight grandchildren, Corey, Caleb, Avery, Katliyn, Colby, Laney Belle, Kaylee and Dylan; one sister, Patricia Haley; and several nieces, nephews and many friends who were like family to her.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hays Cemetery. Services are in care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the go fund me account or contact the family for information.

