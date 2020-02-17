0 Shares

Sheldon Leonard “Shelly” Yegelwel, 82, of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, February 15th, at Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY.

Sheldon was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1937, a son of the late Nettie and Samuel Yegelwel.

He was married to the late Lorrine Ford who preceded him in death August 11, 1999.

He worked in Auto Sales, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an A/2C. He was a member of Tompkinsville Masonic Lodge 753 and HAM Henderson Lodge 515, he was past Master Mason at Barren County and Hart County Scottish Rite In the Valley of Louisville, he was a member of Glasgow Shrine Club, and he was member of Azuremasada Lodge No. 22.

Shelly is survived by three daughters, Deborah Signorelli, of PA; Sammi Yegelwel (Troy Budzisz), of Columbia, KY; Debbie Bolson, of FL. and two sons David Yegelwel, of New Jersey; Mitchell Yegelwel, of New Jersey; 7 Grandchildren; Christopher Jensen, Joseph Signorilli, Hope Amber DeWolf, Keith Douglas DeWolf, John Leonard Yegelwel, Patricia DeWolf, and Austin Budzisz & 14 great-grandchildren; Kennedy Lorraine DeWolf, Mason Alexander DeWolf, Riley Elizabeth DeWolf, Mark Eli DeWolf, Tessa Kate DeWolf, Mary Jane Lynn Capps, Harper Rose DeWolf, Amelia Jensen, Tatum Signorilli, Nova Signorilli, Haislee Signorilli, Mackenzie Geibel and Trinton Wyant.

Other than his wife, Lorrine, and parents, he is preceded in death by a great grandson, Sean Alan Leonard Yegelwel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Rabbi Sarah Cohen officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Poland Cemetery, KY.

Visitation is Wednesday, 12 Noon until 7:00 P.M. with Masonic rites beginning at 7:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Thursday morning after 6:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

