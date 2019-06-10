SHELIA “GORDIE” GORDON

0 Shares

Sheila “Gordie” Gordon age 73 of Bowling Green, died peacefully on Saturday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind. The daughter of late Elmer and Madeline Mahaney. She retired from the Medical Center at Bowling Green as a CNA. Then worked at the Minit Mart on Campbell Lane. Gordie attended faithfully the Hillvue Heights Baptist Church.

Survived by her daughter Kelly Vogler and husband George and a son Chris Gordon and wife Gina. Grandchildren, Haley, Addie, and Lexi. Longtime companion Glenn Gordon. Extended family, Linda Scanlan, Ellen Sledge, Ann Marie Blythe and Juanita Milton. Along with her faithful little furry companion, Buddy.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm at the Woodburn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Gordie’s memory.