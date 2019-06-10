WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

SHELIA “GORDIE” GORDON

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Sheila “Gordie” Gordon age 73 of Bowling Green, died peacefully on Saturday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind. The daughter of late Elmer and Madeline Mahaney. She retired from the Medical Center at Bowling Green as a CNA. Then worked at the Minit Mart on Campbell Lane. Gordie attended faithfully the Hillvue Heights Baptist Church.

Survived by her daughter Kelly Vogler and husband George and a son Chris Gordon and wife Gina. Grandchildren, Haley, Addie, and Lexi. Longtime companion Glenn Gordon. Extended family, Linda Scanlan, Ellen Sledge, Ann Marie Blythe and Juanita Milton. Along with her faithful little furry companion, Buddy.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm at the Woodburn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Gordie’s memory.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.