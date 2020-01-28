Shelia Marlene Paull Cassady
Shelia Marlene Paull Cassady, 59, Summer Shade, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born January 31, 1960 in Dearborn, MI, she was a daughter of the late Lola Carnahan Paull and Rendell Paull. She was the wife of Danny Cassady, who survives. They were married 39 years.
She worked as a caretaker.
Survivors other than her husband, include one daughter, Shana (Matthew) Thrasher, Summer Shade; one son, Dane (Stephanie) Cassady, Taylorsville, KY; one sister, Darlene (Roger) Hodges, Summer Shade; one brother, Larry (Arlene) Paull, Crab Orchard, KY; and two grandchildren, Barkley Firkins and Eric Cassady.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Willie Dale Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.