Shelia Marlene Paull Cassady, 59, Summer Shade, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born January 31, 1960 in Dearborn, MI, she was a daughter of the late Lola Carnahan Paull and Rendell Paull. She was the wife of Danny Cassady, who survives. They were married 39 years.

She worked as a caretaker.

Survivors other than her husband, include one daughter, Shana (Matthew) Thrasher, Summer Shade; one son, Dane (Stephanie) Cassady, Taylorsville, KY; one sister, Darlene (Roger) Hodges, Summer Shade; one brother, Larry (Arlene) Paull, Crab Orchard, KY; and two grandchildren, Barkley Firkins and Eric Cassady.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Willie Dale Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.

