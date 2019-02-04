SHELIA MCDOWELL

on 04/02/2019 |

Sheila McDowell, age 58, of Cabot, AR, formerly of Hart County passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Ed McDowell for over 35 years and a devoted mother. Sheila was a member of the Marshall Road Southern Baptist Church in Jacksonville, AR.

In addition to her husband, Sheila is survived by three daughters, Lisa McCullough and Laura McDowell (Kensett, AR), and Latisha Harper (Jacksonville, AR); one son, Keith Huff (Louisville, KY); two sisters, Anita Freeman (Geraldine, AL) and Missy Strain (Bowdon, GA); three brothers, Franklin Delano Meredith, Jr. (Sullivan, IN), and Steven Houk and Paul Meredith (Cub Run, KY). Sheila is also survived by 12 grandchildren who affectionately called her “Nana.”

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Meredith and Naomi Lyons Meredith; two sisters, Patti Jones and Susan Hawkins; and one brother, Jackie Meredith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville. The funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home with interment to follow at the Meredith Family Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.