Sheperdsville man dead after semi crash

A man is dead after a crash in Campbellsville.

Kentucky State Police say 68-year-old Donald Sparks was driving a freightliner truck and trailer when he lost control of the semi-truck. Police say he was driving too fast for the terrain of the road. The trailer hit a guardrail and overturned, causing the whole truck to overturn and go down an embankment.

Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say KY 70 was closed for nearly 10 hours while units on scene reconstructed the collision.