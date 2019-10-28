0 Shares

Sheri Lynn Madison-Henry, age 56 of Brownsville, passed away at her home in Brownsville on Saturday, October 26, 2019, after a long illness. The Edmonson County native was born the youngest of eleven children to the late Everette Madison and Lucille Vincent Madison on January 17, 1963. She was married to Steve Henry, who survives.

Sheri was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she also leaves to honor her memory— four children, Ashlee Lemons, Brittany Nichols (Roger), Justin Pate (Katy) and Garrett Pate (Monica) all of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Aiden Lemons, Brian and Rylee Lyn Nichols, Brantley and Everly Pate; two sisters, Gertie Emma Hill (Mike) of Mountain View, AR and Martha Nell York of Brownsville; two brothers, John G. Madison (Carla) and Anthony Madison (Pam) all of Brownsville; three sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Madison of Lizella, GA, Dottie Madison and Nancy Madison both of Louisville and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Gerald, Charles, Rev. Elzie, Raymond, David and Joel Madison.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to help defray funeral expenses to Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

11 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel