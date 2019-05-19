WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

SHERI LYNN OWENS FERGUSON

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Sheri Lynn Owens Ferguson, age 48, Rockport, KY, formerly of Hart County, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.  A member of Powder Mill Baptist Church, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Ferguson of Rockport, KY; two sons, Nathan Thomas Avery (Alyssa) of Louisville, KY, and Jamie Thomas Avery of Hardyville, KY; her mother, Linda Owens Puckett of Hardyville, KY; and five grandchildren.

Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Owens; her sisters, Rhonda and Christy; and one grandson, Spencer Avery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, May 19, 2019, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, with Rev. K.T. Ford officiating.  Interment will follow at the Echols General Baptist Church Cemetery near Rockport, KY, in Ohio County.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.