Sheri Lynn Owens Ferguson, age 48, Rockport, KY, formerly of Hart County, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. A member of Powder Mill Baptist Church, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Ferguson of Rockport, KY; two sons, Nathan Thomas Avery (Alyssa) of Louisville, KY, and Jamie Thomas Avery of Hardyville, KY; her mother, Linda Owens Puckett of Hardyville, KY; and five grandchildren.

Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Owens; her sisters, Rhonda and Christy; and one grandson, Spencer Avery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, May 19, 2019, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, with Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will follow at the Echols General Baptist Church Cemetery near Rockport, KY, in Ohio County.