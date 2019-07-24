0 Shares

Sherri Lynn Bryant age 56 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Dawson John Benjamin and Catherine Grace Gooch Paronto. Sherri was a member of the House of God and former nurse at the Glasgow State Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Van Bryant of Edmonton. One son Troy Brueggeman of Wisconsin. Four brothers. Calvin, Neil, and Wayne Benjamin all of Edmonton. Steve Paronto Edmonton. Three sisters. Susan Mateika, Dawna Walker and Verna Benjamin all of Edmonton. Three grandchildren. Josh Brueggeman of Edmonton, Olivia and Lilly Brueggeman of Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Joe Field Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.