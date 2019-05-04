on 04/05/2019 |

Sherry Beth Goldsmith Poole 38 of Campbellsville passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Louisville, KY on May 22, 1980, to the late Frank Goldsmith, Jr of Louisville and Loretta Hope Cassady of Park City, who survives. She was a former manager and stay at home mom. She was a member of the Park City Baptist Church.

Besides her mother, Loretta Hope Cassady of Park City she is survived by her step-father, Billy Cassady of Park City; two sons, Chance Goldsmith- Jewett and Logan Poole both of Park City; two sisters, Stacey (Nathan) Branham of Cave City and Nicky Cloyd of Lexington; one nephew, Grant Branham of Cave City; two half brothers, Joey (Erica) Goldsmith and Mark Goldsmith both of Louisville.

Funeral services for Sherry Beth Goldsmith Poole will be held at 2PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 8PM Saturday and 11AM to 2PM Sunday.