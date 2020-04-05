Sherry F. Renfrow

0 Shares

Sherry F. Wenfrow, 62, of Roundhill, passed away April 3, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was a daughter of Shirley Hampton of Huff, who survives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conda Renfrow and a brother, Eric Hampton.

Surviving are two sons, Brad Vincent (Michael) of Franklin and Brian Vincent (Krystle Oliver) of Roundhill; a daughter, Heather Skaggs of Grassland; two sisters, Felicia Willis of Brownsville and Heidi Hampton of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a brother, Jonathan Hampton of Caneyville; three grandchildren, Kayla Vincent, Matthew Skaggs and Heath Vincent; special nephews, James Johnson and Christopher Holt; and special niece, Haley Johnson.

Funeral services will be private. burial will be in Cub Creek Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Related