Sherry Mann, 69, of Burkesville, KY, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1951 to the late Zelma Carnahan. Sherry retired from Electric Mills Kentucky where she manufactured wiring harnesses and was a member of the Burkesville Community Church.

Survivors include, 1 daughter, Trena (Troy) Kirkpatrick; 1 son, Paul Edward Groce; 2 grandchildren, Jacob (Paige) Maxey, Juvon (Elizabeth) Maxey; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by 1 son, Barney Joseph Groce and 1 sister, Patricia Ann Groce.

A memorial service for Ms. Mann will be held at a later date. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Mann. You can share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

