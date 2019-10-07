Mon. Oct 7th, 2019

Shirley Ann Turner, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, October 7th, at T J Samson Hospital ER, in Glasgow, KY.

Shirley was born in Monroe County, KY on September 19, 1947, daughter of the late Golda Mae Deckard and Osber Thomas Brown.

She was a factory worker, homemaker & attended the Flippin Church of Christ.

Shirley is survived by, husband, Randall Turner

a son,Tony Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; 1 grandchild, Elizabeth Ann Birdwell & 1 great-grandchild, Conner Jeremiah Birdwell

three sisters, Linda York, of Tompkinsville, KY; Elaine Meadows, of Tompkinsville, KY; Wanda Birge, of Tompkinsville, KY.

two brothers, Roger Brown, of TN; Jimmy Brown, of Edmonton, KY;

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ford.

Cremation was chosen, there are no planned services at this time.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Directors

 

