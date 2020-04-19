0 Shares

Shirley Ann Young, 84, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born, August 16, 1935 in Henry County, KY, to the late Arthur Lee Jones and Amanda Allnutt Jones. In 1952, she married Charles Edward Young, who preceded her in death.

She loved the lord and her family her entire life. She worked in several pant manufacturing companies for over 30 years. Shirley found enjoyment sewing, creating Raggedy Ann & Andy Dolls, puppets, talking to everyone, and loved her church, Landmark Apostolic Church, where she was a member for over 40 years.

Survivors include four daughters, Becky Key (Herman) of Glasgow, Nancy Wilson of Maryland, Jackie Jones (James) of Glasgow, and Lila Klein (Jerry) of Nevada; nine grandchildren, Eddie Key, Mark Key, Anale Young, Kiersten Logan, MiKala Lawley, Jamie Moore, Julie Shipp, Jessica Harper and Latricia Clary; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; one brother, Lynn Maurice “Sonny” Jones of Florida; one sister, Mary Woods of Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Tommy, Billy Paul, Don, and Walter “Buck” Jones; three sisters, Jean Hardin, Alice Nichols, and Thelma Barnett.

A private funeral service for Shirley Young, will be Tuesday, April 21st at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

The funeral celebration for Shirley Young will be live streamed at 1:00pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020, where family and friends may visit www.Facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Young. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

