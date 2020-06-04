0 Shares

Shirley Blackford Parson, age 77 of Munfordville, passed away Wednesday night at her home. She was born in Logan County to the late Aubrey Brown Blackford & Rosa Lee Harlow Blackford. Shirley was a former employee of Dart Container and a member of the Munfordville Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed listening to Bible readings and always reminded her children when church services was so they would be there. She loved taking care of her great-grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Shirley was also preceded by a daughter Shana Rose Devore, a brother Aubrey Blackford and two half-sisters

Christine Allen & Mable Brown.

Shirley is survived by two daughters-Sandy Duncan & hus. Mitchell of Munfordville

and Sherry Crabtree & hus. Mark of Hardyville

two very special people in her life-Taylor Dennis and Allen Devore

two sisters-Mae Walters of Bonnieville and Betty Lowe of Greensburg

six grandchildren-Breanna Riffle & hus. Allen, Christopher Duncan & wife Nicole, Ali Rose Duncan,

Patrick Crabtree, Andrew Crabtree & Stuart Crabtree

five great-grandchildren-Lillian, Kinsley, Caden, Violet Rose & Lucille

Funeral services for Shirley Blackford Parson will be 1pm Saturday, June 6 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Edwards officiating. Burial will be in the Pearl Webb Cemetery at Canmer. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

