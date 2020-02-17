0 Shares

Shirley Bratcher age 69 of Louisville passed away Sunday, Feb. 16 at the University Hospital in Louisville.

She was the daughter of the late Freddie Ollie & Ercell Beatty Meredith.

Shirley was saved at Hill Grove Baptist Church in 1965 and joined Northtown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by two brothers-Glen Meredith & Ed Oller

She is survived by her husband-William Bratcher

Two step-sons-Greg Puckett of Louisville

David Bratcher of Henderson

Three step-daughters-Billie Jo Garth of Henderson

Bobbie Jo Shelton of Henderson

Deborah Lindsey of Henderson

One brother-Steve Meredith & wife Loretta of Munfordville

18 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Shirley Bratcher will be 1pm CST Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Northtown Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10am CST Wednesday until time for services.

