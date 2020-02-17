Shirley Bratcher
Shirley Bratcher age 69 of Louisville passed away Sunday, Feb. 16 at the University Hospital in Louisville.
She was the daughter of the late Freddie Ollie & Ercell Beatty Meredith.
Shirley was saved at Hill Grove Baptist Church in 1965 and joined Northtown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-Glen Meredith & Ed Oller
She is survived by her husband-William Bratcher
Two step-sons-Greg Puckett of Louisville
David Bratcher of Henderson
Three step-daughters-Billie Jo Garth of Henderson
Bobbie Jo Shelton of Henderson
Deborah Lindsey of Henderson
One brother-Steve Meredith & wife Loretta of Munfordville
18 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren
Funeral services for Shirley Bratcher will be 1pm CST Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Northtown Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10am CST Wednesday until time for services.