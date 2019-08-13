0 Shares

Shirley Jean Reece age 75 of Edmonton passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Verbie Smith Shaw. She was retired from Topps Manufacturing in Edmonton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband Garfield Reece. One daughter Robin (Tony) Grissom of Edmonton. Two sisters. Christine (Cecil) Crews of Edmonton and Sheila Gupton of Edmonton. Two grandchildren. Jessie and Mattie Grissom.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Junior, Rondal and Van Shaw.