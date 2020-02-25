0 Shares

Shirley Lawson Pierce, 83 of Bowling Green died peacefully surrounded by her family at Greenview Regional Hospital.

The Barren County native was a daughter of the late John and Lou Oliver Lawson and wife of the late Donald C. Pierce. She was preceded in death by two sons, Johnny and Fred Pierce; two sisters, Goldie Nichols and Lou Ella Lewis. She was a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ and a retired employee of Fruit of Loom.

Her survivors include her son Donald Wayne Pierce and her daughter, Mabel Todd (Ray); Eleven grandchildren; three step grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and ten step great grandchildren; one brother, Junior Lawson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 Friday at the funeral home.

