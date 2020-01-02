0 Shares

Shirley Loretta Scott Harris age 78 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Commonwealth Speciality Hospital in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Glen and Maedell Scott. Shirley was retired from Topps Safety Apparell in Edmonton.

She is survived by her husband Joe Harris of Edmonton. Two daughters. Debbie (Jessie) Harper of Edmonton. Beverly (Kerry) Nunn of Glasgow. Two sons. Greg Harris and Scotty (Gail) Harris all of Edmonton. A daughter in law Gloria Harris. Two granddaughters. Amanda Duvall and Chasity (Dustin) Wilson. Five grandsons. Adam (Kari) Harper, Chase (Amanda) Nunn, Joseph (Heather) Harris, Dylan (Jerrica) Harris and Ryan Harris. Six great granddaughters. Lindsey Duvall, Cassie Duvall, Karlee Harper, Riley Wilson, Raegan Wilson and Emery Cowan. Three great grandsons. Jackson Harper, Aiden Harris and Rhett Wilson. One brother Dale (Chrissy) Scott of Texas.

Besides her parents Shirley was preceded in death by a sister Cora Ann Scott.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

