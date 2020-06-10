0 Shares

Shirley Loretta Thomas, 80, Smiths Grove, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Glenview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Glasgow. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Harlan and Lorraine Payne Hudson. A homemaker, Loretta was a kind, gentle person who enjoyed life. She would enjoy knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in tobacco fields growing up. She was a member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church since 1953.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Kenneth Thomas; her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Thomas; and her brother, David Hudson; and a nephew, Mike Hudson of Louisville.

Survivors include one grandson, Anthony Thomas of Glasgow; one great-grandson, Zachary Paul Thomas of Glasgow; a sister-in-law, David’s wife Cindy; nieces and nephews, Tammy Vineyard of Shepherdsville, Kelly Hecker and Tommy Hudson of Florida, along with several others.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 8 am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hatcher & Saddler to help with burial expenses.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

