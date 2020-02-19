0 Shares

Shirley Mae Wilcox, age 70, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Theodore Rucker and the late Dorothy Pannell Rucker.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph “Bud” Wilcox; her children, Anita Elaine Klein (Thomas), Munfordville, KY, James Anthony “Tony” Prather (Sandra), St. Robert, MO, Terry Wayne Prather (Angela), Wolcottville, IN; her step children, Kelly Stuckey (Randy), Lake Diane, MI, Randy Wilcox (Robbin), Camden, MI, Kenny Wilcox (Wendy), MN; three sisters, Virginia Susie Nunn (Marshall), Canmer, KY, Linda Meredith (Chester), Cub Run, KY, Dixie Woodrome (Bobby), Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Phillip Rucker (Teresa B.), Munfordville, KY, Ricky Rucker (Jeanie), Munfordville, KY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home.

