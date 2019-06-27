0 Shares

Shirley Rice Walker, 67, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her sister’s residence in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Robert Clay Rice and Lillie Mae Davis Rice. Shirley was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffery Eldon Dugard and Nathan Branham both of Glasgow; sisters, Linda Netherton (David), JoAnn Moore (Joe), Norma Wilson, Bonnie Riley all of Glasgow and Peggy Bailey of Bowling Green; brother, Timmy Riley of Glasgow; aunt, Josephine Houchens of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Gene Dugard; sister, Brenda Chestnut and brother, Billy Rice Meadows.

A memorial service will be scheduled later and will be announced by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.