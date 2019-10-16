Shirley signs letter of intent with Lindsey Wilson Women’s Golf

1 Shares

From left: Dwayne Withrow, head coach; Myles Shirley, Marlie's brother; (front row) Brian Shirley, Marlie's father; Marlie Shirley; Macon Shirley, Marlie's sister; Melanie Shirley, Marlie's mother; (back row) golfers Lilly Shipley; Bree Russell; Karleigh Delk; Taylor Gaunce; and Chloe Sharp. Wes Royse/WCLU News.

Marlie Shirley, a senior golfer at Barren County High School signed a women’s golf scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College Wednesday. The crowd inside Barren County High School’s library was at capacity as Shirley signed.

She is one of three seniors on the team this year. Shirley says she is familiar with the coaching style at Lindsey Wilson. She anticipates no trouble in her transition.

“As Eric said, he’s always been a part of my golf career, and he’s watched me grow,” Shirley says. “He knows how I play and what I do. And, I just love the campus.”

Barren County Girl’s Golf Coach Dwayne Withrow has coached Shirley the last five years. He says not only has she grown as a player, but took it upon herself to work toward improving her golfing skills.

“I can remember her as a freshman struggling and she just decided she was going to work at it,” Withrow says. “She got better in six to eight months and she’s been one of our top players for the past three years.”

And she won’t lose a step in her improvement, according to Withrow. He says she will only continue to grow as she begins her career with the Blue Raiders.

“There at Lindsey Wilson, they’ve got a strong work ethic there,” Withrow says. “A great program – Coach Wyrick has done a really, really good job with those from around this area that have went there. I see the same thing for Marlie.”

Shirley graduates next May. She plans to major in education.