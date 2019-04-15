WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

SIDNEY O WILLIAMS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Sidney O. Williams, 86, Glasgow, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence.  A native of Boone County, he was the son of the late Alvin H. Williams and Irene Hundley Williams Wash.

Sidney retired from being area circulation manager for the Courier-Journal with over 30 years of service.  He and his wife Rose were co-owners of the Carpet Barn for approximately 38 years.  He had served as music director of the Glasgow Bible Church and earlier at Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He loved to sing and had been a member of numerous gospel music groups.  He was also a devoted member of Gideons International.

Survivors include his children: Susan Williams Branstetter and Jason (Donna) Williams; his grandchildren: Jessi (Dustin) Hampton, Hunter Branstetter, Alek Branstetter, and Audri Williams; his great-grandchildren: Kaden Hampton and Zoey Branstetter; his brother Jimmy Wash; and his caregivers: Pam Tooley and Aquila Edwards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rose Ann Campbell Williams; two daughters: Rebecca Williams and Jeannie Williams; and one brother Wesley Wash.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. EDT.  Visitation will be after 3 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideons International.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.