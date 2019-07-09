Silently speaking: local library offers sign language courses to community

0 Shares

BROADCAST PACKAGE:

Just because it’s summer break, it doesn’t mean learning has to stop. Over the last five weeks, several people have gathered for an hour at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library to learn sign language.

Instructor Logan Brooks is a local teacher. She works with deaf and hard of hearing students in the Glasgow and Barren County School systems.

According to Brooks, she has taught for 11 years. While she minored in American Sign Language, Brooks says she started learning ASL when she was a young girl. Her interest has held through the years.

Brooks’ class has spent several weeks learning basic sign language. Susan Daniels is one of the students. Daniels says she enjoys coming to the classes with her younger daughters Sally and Grace.

Sally says she has enjoyed the classes because of her interest in language.

According to Susan, her family has had a history of studying language. Susan has nine children, some of whom have taken ASL classes. Susan also says she integrates language study at home.

While she was mainly interested in the class, she says her study has benefitted her. Susan says she recently had an encounter with a deaf person.

The class is set to meet one more time before closing its summer gatherings. Brooks says she has enjoyed the participants this year.

The class will meet July 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.