Silves Earl Mitchell, 64, Glasgow, died suddenly Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Ruie Silves Mitchell and Virginia Lee Duvall Mitchell Tubbs. He was a former facilitator at WKU; a former employee of Glasgow State ICF; and a substitute teacher for Barren County Schools. He was a dedicated member of the Bearwallow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Janet; one son, André Mitchell; a sister-in-law, Jean Crowe; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Joe Mitchell with whom their mutual greeting was “Make all the friends you can”. He is also survived by members of his extended Tubbs and Bybee Families; and his two cats, JaJa and Calie Rae that he nurtured from three weeks of age.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Bybee.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday at the Bearwallow Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.