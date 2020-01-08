0 Shares

Simon Enos Huber, 66, of the Mud Lick Community, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence, the son of the late Ira J. and Hannah Marie (Heatwole) Huber. He was a farmer and a resident of Monroe County for 26 years.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris Ann Stoltzfus; five sons, Ira, Marcus, Job, Silas, and Naamon Huber; two daughters, Susanna and Rhoda Huber; 15 grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Priscilla Huber; and one brother, John Mark Huber.

Simon will be laid to rest on Friday, January 10, 2020, with services beginning at 10:00 am at the Monroe County Mennonite Church in Mt. Hermon, Kentucky. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Monroe County Mennonite Church in Mt. Hermon, Kentucky from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

