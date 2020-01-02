Simpson County Welcome Center undergoing reconstruction through fall

1 Shares

FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Kentucky welcome center is facing demolition and reconstruction. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the Simpson County Welcome Center closes today for a multi-million-dollar demolition and rebuilding.

The building was constructed in 1974 and has sat at mile marker zero along Interstate 65 since.

The center has not received “any major updates in over four decades,” the KYTC said in a Monday news release. The building has only required frequent minor repairs and maintenance.

With this rebuilding process, the KYTC said the new welcome center will be ADA compliant, have increased safety features and more bathrooms and vending amenities. High mast lighting for ramps and parking areas is expected to come to the new welcome center. The KYTC said more commercial truck parking will come in the renovation.

The Simpson County Welcome Center is expected to be like rest area in Hart County along Interstate 65. Officials said features include horse statues, fences, improved signage and television screens in the lobby area to showcase Kentucky tourist attractions.

Employees with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet currently staff the welcome center. Officials said those employees will work in other area tourism facilities while the welcome center construction persists.

The project is funded with 80 percent federal funds and a 20 percent state match. Officials noted that Transportation Enhancement funding can be used for reconstruction or construction of tourist welcome center but cannot be used for standard rest areas.

The $4.4 million project is slated for completion this fall.

