Sip, Shop and Stroll to be held Thursday

The second Sip, Shop and Stroll event will be held in downtown Glasgow this evening. The event was held earlier this summer but was limited due to rain.

The event will include kids’ activities, a classic car cruise-in, the farmer’s market, shopping at downtown shops & artisan markets, live music at local restaurants as well as live music in front of Yancey’s Pub.

The shops and activities will begin at 5 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. According to a news release from the Plaza Theater, live music at Yancey’s will last through 10 p.m.

