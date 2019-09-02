0 Shares

Skylar Jeffrey-James Williams, age 21, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY after a motorcycle accident. He was a Hart County High School Graduate, employed by Roten Tree Service and a member of Northtown United Baptist Church.

He was the son of Jeffrey Williams and JoAnna Isbell Reynolds.

He is survived by his parents Jeffrey Williams and wife Jamie, JoAnna Isbell Reynolds and husband Ronnie; two sons, Cayson James Williams, Chandler Lynn Williams and their mother Ericha Warman all of Horse Cave, KY; three sisters, Julia Williams, Glasgow, KY, Camryn Reynolds, Horse Cave, KY, Ashley Reynolds, Canmer, KY; one brother, Jackson Williams, Glasgow, KY; grandmother Letha Williams, Cave City, KY; step grandparents, Paul & Debbie Thompson, Hardyville KY, Raymond & Judy Reynolds, Horse Cave, KY; aunts, uncle and cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents James & Frankie Isbell and Ron Williams.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Brooks Fneral Home with Bro. Keith Sanders officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses