Smiths Grove teen dies in car accident Sunday

A Smiths Grove teenager has died after a car accident Sunday.

Kentucky State Police say Robert Braedan Combs died Sunday after he was involved in a collision in Butler County along Kentucky 185.

Investigation indicates Paul D. Hensley, 72, of Hazard, crossed the center line on Reedyville Road. Hensley was driving a 2015 Ford pickup truck. When Hensley crossed the line he collided with Combs’ 2005 Ford pickup truck.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene. Hensley was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

