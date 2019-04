SOFTBALL/ BASEBALL SCHEDULE FOR TODAY AND TUESDAY’S RESULTS

0 Shares

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE…IN A GAME THAT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW BUT, HAS BEEN MOVED UP DUE TO THE WEATHER FORECAST, GLASGOW HOSTS ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE IN A 15TH DISTRICT CONTEST AT AMERICAN LEGION PARK WITH THE FIRST PITCH SCHEDULED FOR 5:15 THIS AFTERNOON.

JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST AROUND 5:10 WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M., OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

AND IN THE ONLY BASEBALL GAME ON TODAY’S LOCAL SCHEDULE, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TRAVELS TO SOUTH WARREN.

BASEBALL

Glasgow 4 Allen County- Scottsville 6

Barren County 13 Monroe County 2 ( in six innings)

Caverna 1 Larue County 16 ( in five innings)

Hart County 0 Green County 12 ( 5 innings)

Edmonson County 0 Butler County 2

Metcalfe County 1 Russell County 4

SOFTBALL

Glasgow 7 Grayson County 8

Allen County- Scottsville 9 Monroe County 5

Hart County 6 Thomas Nelson 5

Edmonson County 4 Whitesville Trinity 7