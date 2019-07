0 Shares

The Kentucky Career Center will host a Career Connection job fair on July 25.

Officials say the community is invited to the community job display. Local businesses will be available for consultation and some will hire during the event.

The Kentucky Career Center is located at 445 N. Green St. in Glasgow. For more information, you can call (270) 651-2121. Officials say the event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.