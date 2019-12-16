SOMA prepares for ‘The Velveteen Rabbit,’ first production since opening in Glasgow

69 Shares

Kathryn Kinser, 17, and Abbey Lutts, SOMA dance instructor, practice a routine in which Kinser plays the fairy in "The Velveteen Rabbit."

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Stars shine, and then they fade away. As time goes on, the wounds of changing environments heal, while some things never change. But in the end love persists and life is all about how you come to terms with what you’ve been given.

Students in one Glasgow dance studio are about to embark on a storytelling journey of this fate.

Trevor Edwards, co-owner and dance instructor at Glasgow’s SOMA, said students began work on an original production entitled The Velveteen Rabbit in late August. The production is an adaptation of Margery Williams’ 1922 children’s book that follows the life of a stuffed rabbit’s desire to become real.

“We just really liked the story of The Velveteen Rabbit and thought it would be a great family-friendly story that everyone can relate to,” said Abbey Lutts, co-owner and dance instructor at SOMA.

Lutts said each portion of the story was turned into a dance number. Some of the common characters appear in the dance production such as a fairy, toy soldiers, dolls and robots. Edwards and Lutts choreographed the entire story, essentially making a book come to life through dance.

While many Christmas shows involve ballet, the same shows tend to be performed, Lutts said. However, this production is not on the list of common ballet-type Christmas shows. That’s why SOMA chose The Velveteen Rabbit.

“Margery Williams’ story is so class that it was a no-brainer to just kind of turn it into a Christmas-holiday community show for Glasgow,” Edwards said.

Over 16 people are involved in the Dec. 21 showing of The Velveteen Rabbit, but three dancers play a vital role in the production.

Kathryn Kinser, 17, plays the fairy in the production and said she feels “empowered” through her role.

“I definitely do feel empowered,” Kinser said. “I am casted as the fairy, and that has been challenging, yet exploring role, I would say.”

Edwards said SOMA values empowerment among its students. In fact, SOMA’s motto is “unearthing movement as a vital form of expression.”

“The story – talking about being in your own skin and loving who you are – we feel is really important for us as a studio because we want each kid leaving here and feeling that they are empowered in who they are and what they can be,” Edwards said.

Kinser’s said her character helps power the rabbit back to life, proving to be an empowering position at the core.

Keiera McKinney, 12, and Elise Wilson, 11, also have a part in the production. McKinney plays “Nana,” the ruler of the nursery, “sassy,” and emphatic character that tends to degrade the rabbit. Wilson plays the lead soldier.

“It’s been interesting,” McKinney said. “Sometimes she’ll be sassy, then she’ll be happy, then she’ll be mad.”

Lutts said the characters in the story will work in similar ways as the book, except the production will tell the plot through dance.

“We have a lot of unique dance numbers, but they go along with the storyline,” Lutts said. “We’ll actually have a narrator on the stage saying the story, and then we’ll bring that narration to life through dance.”

Lutts also said this production differs from a traditional recital because each number supports a part of the book’s plot.

The instructors said props will also be on stage that are specific to each scene. Essentially, the production is just a choreographed version of the classic book.

The production is SOMA’s first show, according to a Nov. 20 press release. The show will include dancers of all ages.

Tickets are available online at somaky.org or at the studio located at 213 North Race St. in Glasgow. The show begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Glasgow High School’s auditorium.

Related