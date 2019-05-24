WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Southern Baptists see 12th year of declining membership

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest Protestant denomination is reporting its twelfth year of declining memberships.

On Thursday, the Southern Baptist Convention reported total membership for 2018 at 14.8 million, down about 192,000 from the previous year.

Baptisms also declined by about 7,600 to 246,442.

Scott McConnell is director of the SBC’s Lifeway Research, which reported the data. He says baptisms have declined in eight of the last 10 years and are down more than 100,000 from 2009. Baptisms are an important measure for a denomination with a strong commitment to evangelism.

McConnell says Southern Baptist leaders view the declines as a wake-up call.

The denomination also saw the number of affiliated churches drop slightly for the first time since 1998. The SBC had 51,541 total congregations in 2018.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.