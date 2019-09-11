Special weather alert issued by NOAA

0 Shares

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service says strong winds and potential thunderstorms could cross the region.

The conditions affects Allen, Barren, Monroe, Logan, Warren and Simpson counties. Specifically, the cities of Glasgow, Bowling Green, Tompkinsville, Scottsville, Franklin, Providence and Russellville could see impacts.

According to the NOAA, winds flowing from storms in Tennessee may cause winds gusts of 40 mph through 7 p.m. Tuesday. The warning urges drives of high profile vehicles to be cautious in the driving conditions the winds may cause.

Thunderstorms are possible tonight with the winds, but the weather will only pass through this evening. The NOAA says the next seven days should be consistent with weather across the region this past week.