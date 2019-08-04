SPORTS CANCELLATIONS AND REMINDER

on 04/08/2019 |

0 Shares

Today’s Lady Scottie Softball game at home vs. Franklin-Simpson has been cancelled due to the weather.

————————

A reminder that Gabe Wallace will be signing Tuesday, April 9 at 2:30 at GHS to play soccer in the Fall at Georgetown College and Glasgow High School Athletics is excited to announce the signing of standout basketball player and track and field athlete K.J. Hughes.

K.J. will sign her letter of intent to play basketball and track and field at Brescia University on Friday, April 12 at 2:15 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School.