0 Shares

Today’s Glasgow High School softball game varsity doubleheader at home vs. Todd County Central has been cancelled due to wet field conditions and more predicted wet weather.

Glasgow High School Baseball Game with Metcalfe County cancelled today.

Games at Jackie Browning Park cancelled today.

——————————————————–

Saturday

The Lady Scottie softball games that were to take place Saturday, April 20 in the Edmonson County Tournament in Brownsville have now been cancelled.