Sports News 9/29/2019

GHS athletic events 9/30-10/6

9/30 Scottie Soccer vs. Taylor Co. Senior Night 5:30

9/30 Lady Scottie Soccer @ Hart Co. 5:30

9/30 Lady Scottie Golf 4th Regional Golf Tournament Crosswinds Golf Course Bowling Green 8:00 a.m.

9/30 Scottie Football (JV) vs. South Warren 6:00

10/1 Scottie Soccer vs. Somerset 5:30

10/1 Lady Scottie Volleyball @ Edmonson Co. 5:30

10/1 Scottie Golf 4th Region Golf Tournament Hidden Hills Country Club Tompkinsville

9:00 a.m.

10/3 Lady Scottie Soccer vs. Franklin-Simpson 5:30

10/3 Lady Scottie Volleyball vs. Grayson Co. 5:30

10/3 Scottie Cross Country SKY Conference 4:15

10/4 Scottie Football @ Adair Co. 7:00

10/5 Lady Scottie Soccer 15th District Tournament vs. Clinton Co. @ Monroe Co. 9:00

10/5 Scottie Soccer 15th District Tournament (receives first round bye as number 1 seed)

10/6 Lady Scottie Soccer 15th District Tournament Championship @ Monroe Co. 2:00

10/6 Scottie Soccer 15th District Tournament Championship @ Monroe Co. 4:00

