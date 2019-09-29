Sun. Sep 29th, 2019

Sports News 9/29/2019

GHS athletic events 9/30-10/6

 

9/30  Scottie Soccer vs. Taylor Co.  Senior Night  5:30

9/30  Lady Scottie Soccer @ Hart Co. 5:30

9/30  Lady Scottie Golf  4th Regional Golf Tournament  Crosswinds Golf Course  Bowling Green 8:00 a.m.

9/30  Scottie Football (JV) vs. South Warren  6:00

10/1  Scottie Soccer vs. Somerset  5:30

10/1  Lady Scottie Volleyball @ Edmonson Co.  5:30

10/1  Scottie Golf  4th Region Golf Tournament  Hidden Hills Country Club  Tompkinsville

9:00 a.m.

10/3  Lady Scottie Soccer vs. Franklin-Simpson  5:30

10/3  Lady Scottie Volleyball vs. Grayson Co.  5:30

10/3  Scottie Cross Country  SKY Conference  4:15

10/4  Scottie Football @ Adair Co.  7:00

10/5  Lady Scottie Soccer  15th District Tournament  vs. Clinton Co. @ Monroe Co.  9:00

10/5  Scottie Soccer  15th District Tournament (receives first round bye as number 1 seed)

10/6  Lady Scottie Soccer 15th District Tournament Championship @ Monroe Co.  2:00

10/6  Scottie Soccer  15th District Tournament Championship @ Monroe Co.  4:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rico Dowdle rushed for 102 yards and a 30-yard touchdown before getting injured as South Carolina snapped a five-game series losing streak a 24-7 victory over Kentucky. The Gamecocks ended a five-game series losing streak to the Wildcats and a six-game run of futility against Power Five opponents. Dowdle was a big reason why with his eighth career 100-yard game. He came out early in the fourth after hurting his left leg.

 

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Jahcour Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Western Kentucky picked off four passes and held on for a 20-13 victory over Alabama-Birmingham. After playing to a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, UAB took a 10-3 lead on Spencer Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to end a 15-play, 80-yard drive.

