STAGICH: Tennessee tornado ‘not unusual,’ 8 confirmed dead

People stand outside the Basement East music venue in East Nashville after it was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

(Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least eight people.

Meteorologist Ray Stagich tells WCLU News the activity is not unusual for the time of year. However, the extensive damage likely resulted from the way the tornado ripped through the city. Stagich says the path is an indication the storm did not return into the clouds until bypassing east Nashville.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed the preliminary death toll as first responders search the wreckage. One twister hit downtown Nashville, collapsing about 40 buildings around the city. One was a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties reported the fatalities across a landscape littered with blown-down buildings, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.

