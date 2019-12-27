11 Shares

Stanley Jason Kingrey, 46, Eighty-Eight, died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born July 4, 1973, he was the son of the late Stanley Arnold Kingrey and Sue Firkin Kingrey Martin. He served with the U S Army Special Forces during the Iraqi War and was a retired helicopter mechanic at LSC Corporation.

Survivors include his wife Kristle Kingrey; four children: Stanley Ryan Kingrey, Alexandria Lynne Kingrey, Evan Payne, and Austin Payne; four grandchildren: Waylon, Jeremy, Stanley Vincin, and Cardin; seven aunts and uncles: Wilbur Kingrey (Kathy), Jerry Kingrey (Michelle), Gary Kingrey (Amanda), Darrell Kingrey (Carrie), Bonnie Lyons, Joan Bennett, and Jennifer Kingrey; a sister-in-law, Belinda England and her husband Bobby; several cousins; and his special canine companion, Punk.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Maverick; and two uncles: Glenn Kingrey and Rex Kingrey.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward funeral expenses.

