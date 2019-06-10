0 Shares

Stanley Lee Ford age 75 of Edmonton passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert and Lou Vicie Glass Ford. Stanley was born in Frankfort, Indiana and was a United States Marine Corp Veteran serving in Vietnam. Stanley was a member of the Living Word Ministries in Burkesville.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Glenda Faulkner Ford and five children. Duane Ford of Knob Lick, Brian Ford of Bowling Green, Cheryl (Jason) Reece of Knob Lick, Traci (Jason) Hammer of Glasgow and Eric Ford of Glasgow. One sister Shirley Swinford of Indiana. Fourteen grandchildren also survive. Dalton, Bryson, Mekinsey (Caleb), Johnie Lane, Embry, Kara, Kelsey, Peyton, Carol, hailey, Brylee, Caden, Wesley and Aaliyah.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Howard and Dale Ford and a grand daughter Laron Breanne Reece.