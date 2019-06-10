WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

STANLEY LEE FORD

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Stanley Lee Ford age 75 of Edmonton passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home.    He was the son of the late Robert and Lou Vicie Glass Ford.   Stanley was born in Frankfort, Indiana and was a United States Marine Corp  Veteran serving in Vietnam.   Stanley was a member of the Living Word Ministries in Burkesville.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM  Thursday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Glenda Faulkner Ford and five children.   Duane Ford of Knob Lick, Brian Ford of Bowling Green, Cheryl (Jason) Reece of Knob Lick, Traci (Jason) Hammer of Glasgow and Eric Ford of Glasgow.   One sister Shirley Swinford of Indiana.   Fourteen grandchildren also survive.   Dalton, Bryson, Mekinsey (Caleb), Johnie Lane, Embry, Kara, Kelsey, Peyton, Carol, hailey, Brylee, Caden,  Wesley and Aaliyah.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Howard and Dale Ford and a grand daughter Laron Breanne Reece.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.