0 Shares

Stanley M Napier, 56, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Jefferson County native was a son of the late John Napier and Jeanette Wilcher Kays who survives. He was a self employed laborer and a member of the National Rifle Association.

His survivors include his mother, Jeanette Kays; one sister, Marilyn Napier; two brothers, Michael Napier (Barbara) and Kenneth Napier (Lisa); three nieces, four nephews; five great nieces, eight great nephews; four great great nieces and one great great nephew.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday at Gospel Kingdom Memorial Cemetery in Shepherdsville, KY.