Stanley Walton of Three Springs Kentucky passed away at home on the evening of May 23rd on his farm in Metcalfe County Kentucky. His wife of nearly 69 years, Betty Jane Roberts Walton as always was lovingly at his side.

Stanley was known for his quick wit, ready smile and an unmatched ingenuity at repairing any object that came his way. He often used a self-taught talent for welding and loved to repair farm equipment for neighbors and friends. He loved music and his soaring soprano voice will be missed. It served him well as the song director for the South Green Street Church of Christ from 1969 until his health prevented him from continuing.

Stanley served his community as a member of the board of directors of Caverna Memorial hospital In Cave City Kentucky for many years and was a strong advocate for the local South Central rural telephone cooperative. He enjoyed his years at the Bale tobacco warehouse in Horse Cave Kentucky as a sales manager where he made many friends and enjoyed networking with representatives from the industry from all over the southeastern US. He was most proud that he farmed Walton’s Lowlands, the oldest working farm in Metcalfe County, Kentucky established in the late 1700’s. It was from there that he taught many lessons to his children and grandchildren including the encouragement that success could be achieved if bolstered by hard work and honest business dealings. Additionally, he was very proud of the achievements of his children, his son in law and daughter in law and his grandchildren.

Stanley is survived by his wife Betty, his son Shane Walton and wife Lori and their daughters Allie and Stephanie (Andrew) all of Glasgow Kentucky, his daughter Melissa and son- in- law Tony, granddaughters Kate Seeley (John) of Glasgow, Aaron Gregory (Joe) of Joelton Tennessee and his sister Brenda Jagger of Horse Cave as well as many nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his niece Sonya Hogue who was a great help and provided much love and encouragement throughout the years.

Stanley was preceded in death by his infant daughter Robin Gordon Walton, his mother Edna Martin Walton of Horse Cave, his father Ovie Howard Walton of Monroe Kentucky, his brothers Mitchell Walton of Indianapolis, Freddie Walton of London, Phillip Walton and his sister Juanita Lile both of Horse Cave.

The family would like to especially thank his companions Brenda Page, Chelsea Saddler and Sharon NeSmith who have been in constant attendance. We would like to especially thank Dr. William Travis of Graves Gilbert clinic and all employees there for their kindness and professionalism. Also, we would like to express our gratitude to the Hosparus employees and providers that can never be put into words.

A private grave side memorial is planned and will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements The family wishes to thank everyone who has sent texts and messages as expressions of their love and concern. Memorial expressions may be sent to South Green Street Church of Christ missionary fund or Potter children’s home in Bowling Green Kentucky.

