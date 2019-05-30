0 Shares

Stanley Wilbert Doyle, age 83, a life-long resident of Cave City, departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.He was born August 17, 1935 in Cave City to the late David and Ola Esters Doyle.

Stanley made a profession of faith in 1950 and has been a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church since that time. He served his community as city councilman and assistant fire chief for many years.Stanley worked at Square Deal Lumber Co. for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 56 years, Joyce Hughes Doyle, Cave City; three children, Tim Doyle (Donetta), Michael Doyle (Ann), Anita Christie(Chad) all of Glasgow; a brother, Phillip Doyle, Cave City; grandchildren, Joshua Doyle (Michelle) of Hawaii, Kathina Greenwood (Chris) of Smiths Grove, Emma Doyle of Glasgow and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Sexton and Ruth Ann Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday at Basil Chapel United Baptist Church with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and at the church after 9 AM on Friday until time of services.