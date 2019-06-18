WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

State commission recommends online hunter training course

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended changing current regulations to allow hunters to become certified through a free online course instead of requiring in-person training at a firing range.

News outlets quote the commission as saying the proposed change would make it easier for people already familiar with firearms to get their hunter education certification. The commission says similar courses in other states provide better convenience and customer service.

The commission also proposed license-exempt individuals born on or after January 1, 2002, be required to get hunter education certifications. Other recommendations include a 20-inch minimum size and one-fish daily creel limit on cutthroat trout in the Cumberland River from Wolf Creek Damn to the Tennessee border.

The changes would take effect in March 2020 if approved by legislators.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.